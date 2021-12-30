Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany still got everyone's support after their text messages where the "Fantastic Beasts" actor joked that he would burn Amber Heard emerged.

Ahead of the defamation trial between Depp and Heard, the actor's text messages with Bettany in 2013 reemerged. Barrister for News Group Newspapers (NGN) Sasha Wass QC read out the text in front of the High Court during last year's libel case.

Part of the text messages showed Depp telling the "WandaVision" actor, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

Meanwhile, the "Avengers" star replied that those were his thoughts, as well.

At that time, Depp already explained that Bettany knew they were joking at that time as he knew the details of his arguments with his then-girlfriend.

According to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, he felt resentful that Heard was aggressive and insulting about his alcohol use.



Most fans saw the emergence of the text messages as media bait to put Depp in a dangerous situation ahead of his defamation trial. With that, they offered more support to Depp and Bettany.

Fans Still Want Justice For Johnny Depp

After the new development happened, fans took their dismay on Twitter and claimed Heard brought back the messages in pursuit of bringing Depp down.

One said, "With the court case just a few months away, I think a huge part of Pile of sh**'s PR push right now is to intimidate people who might/have already come forward to defend Johnny Depp. Why else hammer away on Paul Bettany re: an edited text that has been public for months?"

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

"Honestly, what he went through in his marriage to her. It would be better if he smeared her, telling about her right away and not covering her actions, putting his gentlemen in the first place, which she did not deserve," another replied.

Meanwhile, Bettany has since commented on the text messages he had with Depp, saying that its leakage to the public was a "very strange" situation. He recalled how uneasy it was to see lawyers go through their emails and texts in the last 10 years.

Depp, for his part, has not shared his thoughts about the communication yet. But he already clarified why he ended up blurting out those words.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Divorcing Before 2022? Royal Couple Had THIS Nasty Fight That Affected Relationship [Report]