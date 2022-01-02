It seems like Kanye West is doing his best to distract himself from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance as he was recently spotted hanging out on a balcony with a mysterious woman wearing a risque outfit just hours before he went out on a dinner date with actress Julia Fox.

The rapper was in Miami, Florida, on New Year's day, and he was seen spending time with a brunette woman wearing a crop top and jeans.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the two appeared to be talking to each other as they looked out the scenic views of the city.

On the other hand, West sported a Balenciaga t-shirt and pants. (check out the photos below)

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Kanye West hangs out with ab-baring mystery girl on hotel balcony in Miami before scantily-clad woman steps out... followed by date night with actress Julia Fox pic.twitter.com/ObKrDLlBFD — Space-reporter-news (@Spacereportern1) January 2, 2022

Hours later, after their initial appearance, the woman walked out the balcony wearing a very plunging top that almost showed her chest.

At the time of this writing, there is still no information about his genuine connection or relationship with the mysterious woman.

Kanye West's Dinner Date with Julia Fox

Just hours after the rapper was spotted hanging out with the woman, he went out on a dinner date with actress Julia Fox.

According to TMZ, West met up with the actress at the Carbone restaurant in Miami. In the photos released by the outlet, the billionaire musician appears to be enjoying the company of his date.

Ye in Miami last night with Julia Fox (1.1.22) pic.twitter.com/rp5rid1Nm8 — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) January 2, 2022

Inside, the two dined over food and cocktails as the dim room was lit because of the candles on their table.

Per insiders who spoke to the outlet, the two stars' connection is "nothing serious," but West is enjoying his life as a single person.

Kanye West Spotted with Another Model Last Week

Just days before 2021 ended, West turned heads when we partied with another model during J Mulan's birthday party at James Harden's Thirteen Restaurant in Houston, Texas.

The woman's name is Yasmine Lopez, a 22-year-old model who's famous on Instagram and Only Fans with over a million followers.

The two never confirmed whether they had a romantic relationship in the past, but sources familiar with the situation revealed that the two are not dating.

Kanye West's recent sighting with several women comes a few months after he and his rumored girlfriend Vinetria had broken up.

The musician was reportedly the one who cut their connection off.

