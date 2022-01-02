Halle Berry addressed the confusion that she herself might have caused at the open of the new year. She clarified that no, she is not married, after all.

Halle Berry took to Instagram to address the rumor mill that claimed she is already married to Van Hunt.

"We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did," she said in her caption, alongside a cute selfie of the pair. "thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated," she added.

It can be recalled how earlier on, fans truly believe that Halle Berry has hinted she already gotten married on her Instagram. How the picture looks and how she worded the caption left no one doubting that she meant she already tied the knot. Many were quite happy for her, even her celebrity friends.

The Bruised actress's post on Jan. 1 showed her sharing a romantic kiss with Hunt, with the arresting caption of "well...IT'S OFFICIAL!"

It's not surprising that many of her followers believe that she's already married with that kind of statement. Plus, the setting shown in the photo looked really idyllic for a wedding to have aken place. The two can be seen kissing by a window that overlooks turquoise blue water at the tropical destination they have opted to spend Christmas in. The backdrop couldn't be more perfect.

This prompted many to throw in some sweet and congratulatory messages. Even some of their celebrity friends got fooled!

Up to thousands of her 7.4 million fans commented on the photo, claiming they are happy for her. Among them are Taraji Henson, Naomi Campbell, Octavia Spencer, and many more!

"Congrats!!! So happy for you," Taraji P. Henson wrote, while supermodel Naomi Campell wrote, "Congratulations @halleberry blessings to your beautiful Union." Wanda Sykes, Roland Martin, Debra Messing, Niecy Nash, Tamar Braxton, The Rock, and Octavia Spencer also expressed the same.

An Instagram image from August 2020 showed Halle and Van's feet entangled without revealing his identity, the first time she suggested she was dating.

It wasn't until September that Halle released a snapshot of Van's face to reveal he was her boyfriend.

