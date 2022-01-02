One royal correspondent has just revealed that Kate Middleton wasn't interested in being "famous."

Royal expert Emily Andrews told Sun on Sunday that a family friend of the Duchess once told her what she only ever wanted. Apparently, a list of this she only aimed at was "a house in the countryside, loads of kids, dogs and an AGA."

It is known that she has become one of the most famous women in the world after getting married to Prince William. However, a pal also told Andrews that she had no interest in fame or a "big job," hoping to get a similar living in her home Berkshire.

"Family life is incredibly important to her, and motherhood has been the making of her," the source also added. "Now that she feels she's achieved that, there's time to turn to her public role and what she wants to achieve there,"

The royal correspondent further opened up a time when she had a conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge a few months after she gave birth to Princess Charlotte in 2015. Andrews even talked about Middleton being conscious about her fringe and being open about the idea of "mum guilt," just like many working mothers.

Despite all of that, the reporter praised the mother of three, six years later, for her "calm composure," which signalizes that the future of the royal family is "in the safest of hands," following Prince Philip's "seismic blow" to the Queen and the monarchy.

And now that she will be turning 40 on January 9, this becomes her "turning point in her own journey towards becoming Queen Catherine," while Andrews took note of her confidence increasing while doing her role in the royal family.

The Royal Birthday

According to Daily Mail, it seems like Middleton will be celebrating her birthday in a much "low-key" manner due to the high risk of COVID in the country. The source explained that instead of holding a grand party, they are expected to have a smaller celebration with family and close friends.

Along with her husband, Prince William, the Duchess celebrated Royal Family Christmas apart from the Queen after canceling her holiday festivities at Sandringham. Due to the newer variant, the monarch held a small gathering at Windsor Castle instead. At the same time, the Cambridges spent theirs at Anmer Hall with Middleton's family.



An insider even told the publisher, "There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn't want anything flashy anyway - that's not exactly her thing - but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down."

