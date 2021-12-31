Speculations surrounding Prince Harry and Prince William during the Princess Diana memorial have resurfaced once again as it is believed that they went through each other's throats.

It was July when the Duke of Cambridge and Sussex came together and unveiled the statue of their late mother, which happened in Kensington Palace's redesigned Sunken Garden. Based on reports, the two were even seen ​​laughing and interacting with guests, who applauded after they pulled the green cloth covering the statue.

However, In Touch via Suggest affirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry "were at each other's throats" right after the ceremony.

Conflict Between Dukes

As the article penned, the Dukes met privately during the event, and "things got heated." Their informant spoke, "With Harry now living in California, it was their last chance to see each other for a while, and the queen has been asking them to make amends. But, instead, William and Harry got into another horrible row - it ended in disaster!"

Adding more from what the source said, William felt "disgust" with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's claims against the family, insisting "He's madder than ever."

"He made it very clear he won't budge until he gets a real apology from both Harry and Meghan."

Feud Before Ceremony

In a separate report, Woman's Day claimed that Prince Harry and William have already been fighting ever since planning the memorial.

Based on the magazine, their relationship was in danger as they put their ceremony plans into trouble, making progress due to disagreements. "They've been butting heads on everything ever since Harry took issue with Prince William asking him to wait before proposing to Meghan to make sure he knew what he was doing," the insider spilled.

They also added, "Harry took that very personally and has fought against his brother ever since, including butting heads over their mom's statue."

The Sun also took notice of the brothers' tension during the memorial ceremony, which seemed to be "concerning" as the media had their eyes set on the Princes. The royals insisted on making their joint speeches, highlighting that "their feud has yet to heal," as per the source.

"Each has insisted on preparing their own," their informant said. "It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won't present a united front."

