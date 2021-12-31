Kate Middleton approaching her milestone birthday for the next month has made a royal insider say that she is "flourishing."

The Duchess of Cambridge was apparently preparing "more than ever" for her position as the future queen consort alongside her husband, Prince William. The Cambridges are the royals who have taken more duties in 2021 due to Queen Elizabeth's recent health issues, which have led to multiple canceled engagements.

Now that she is approaching the age of 40, the mom of three is "flourishing," according to a royal insider from People, adding, "She has really come into her own."

Kate Middleton's Christmas Highlight

In her most recent engagement, Kate Middleton has proven herself to stand as a host for her first-ever Christmas carol concert held at Westminster Abbey. As commentator Rachel Bowie said, her husband, Prince William, seemed "really proud" of her effort for the show while Ellie Goulding was performing.

The Duchess even left a touching piano performance as she played the piano for Tom Walker's song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

In the program for the concert dedicated to the individuals and organizations who helped the communities in the pandemic, she wrote, "Through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all."

"Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."

Joan Black, who was present at the concert in recognition of her work, told the outlet, "What she wrote was beautiful, and to bring everyone together like this is lovely. I felt she was really confident. We are doing well if that's our future Queen."

Kate Middleton As A Mother

Aside from having responsibilities as a royal, the Duchess has also entered into "a new family dynamic," according to the publisher. Now that her youngest child, Prince Louis, is off to nursery school, all Cambridge children are out of their toddler years.

And still, she is heavily involved in the lives of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside their nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo. In fact, according to a friend, Middleton "runs things at home" for her three children with their schedules. "She is hugely involved in every single part of their day."

