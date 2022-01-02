If he loses his battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her sexual assault complaint against Prince Andrew, he might lose his royal title. Given the likelihood, does this mean Prince Andrew will no longer be a royal soon? Will Queen Elizabeth allow this to happen?

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former lover of Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty of grooming and trafficking minors for her former partner just days before to this report's release. As reported by the Sunday Times, royal advisors have considered possible measures to be done against the prince if he loses his fight against Giuffre's lawsuit.

At present, the most obvious strategy is to order the Duke of York to cease and desist from using the term "British royal."

An insider reportedly told the news outlet that, "If [Prince Andrew] loses the case, the question is what do you do with him? You can't make him resign like you would a normal person, but he would be asked to put his dukedom into abeyance."

Andrew would also be placed in a "internal exile" by the royal institution in exchange for giving up his remaining connections to charities, according to the courtiers.

Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the prince three times as a 17-year-old when she filed a complaint against him, has filed a lawsuit against the prince, as Radar previously reported.

Despite some compelling evidence, including a picture of them taken from inside Maxwell's London mansion in 2001, Andrew insisted on his innocence and disputed the claims.

It was also claimed that Queen Elizabeth would be reluctant to remove Andrew as Duke of York, a position he has held since his father's death.

"It was held by her father, George VI, before he became king and she bestowed it on her favourite son. But he has disgraced that title," the source revealed.

The prince will also reportedly be under pressure to relinquish his nine military positions. Andrew's honorary titles may no longer be suitable if he loses the suit, according to military leaders.

Buckingham Palace replied to the title drop accusations later by stating, "This is speculation and the comments are without foundation. We would not comment on an ongoing legal matter."

Andrew's legal team has apparently been in crisis mode and "engaged in emergency discussions" since last week's guilty decision for Maxwell.

Maxwell's alleged victim was being considered as a possible witness in his legal suit against Giuffre.

"Andrew's US team immediately seized upon Carolyn's testimony," a legal source claimed. "They believe she holds a smoking gun to any possible role Virginia played in Epstein's pyramid scheme of abuse."

