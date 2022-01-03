Way before Kate Middleton married Prince Charles in 2011, the Duchess is known to be someone who enjoys a lavish lifestyle and always celebrates her birthday in the most luxurious way. However, it seems like she won't be welcoming another decade in a front of a big crowd due to a significant problem; what could this be?

According to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail UK, as reported by Express UK, the Duchess of Cambridge would celebrate her birthday in a "low-key" manner.

The insider clarified that the royal didn't "want anything flashy" despite her having lavish dinner parties in the past.

The reason why she decided not to push through celebrating her birthday is because of the "current climate" of the ongoing COVID-19.

Middleton will reportedly only invite her closest friends and family members to mark her milestone.

At the time of this writing, there is still no update from the Duchess herself nor her staff whether she'll be having a grand party on her birthday or not.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe spoke to OK! Magazine, saying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are not the type of couple who would go on a romantic getaway and leave the kids at home to celebrate a momentous occasion.

The expert said it would also apply to the royal's birthday, like what they did on Christmas.

"It will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family," he added.

READ NOW: Kanye West Spotted With an Almost-Naked Woman in Miami Hours Before Date Night With Julia Fox

Kate Middleton's Previous Birthdays

Larcombe revealed that back when the couple is still dating and still doesn't have kids on their own, they usually "go away" and have a lavish vacation for her birthday.

In the past, they would take a trip to the ski slopes to enjoy the winter view or head to the beaches of the Caribbean islands.

One of the first photos of the couple was the two of them kissing at Klosters ski resort in Switzerland.

The royal expert clarified that Middleton is not the same person before, saying, "that was then and it's just not Kate's style to want to throw a lavish party for friends and family."

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly disapproved of Middleton's lifestyle when she wasn't a part of the royal family yet as the Duchess would often jet-set to private villas, VIP locations, and etc.

In 2008, the UK faced the issue of an economic downturn, and Her Majesty believed that it's not appropriate for Middleton, who was William's girlfriend at the time, to be in the center of attention while the royal family faces a problem.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton Dislikes Royal Fame? Duchess' 'Composure' Tells Royal Future Is in Good Hands, Says Royal Expert