It's official! Janet, the documentary following the professional life of the iconic performer Janet Jackson, has set a released date and released a new trailer! This highly anticipated documentary will provide a comprehensive overview of the singer's life, including exclusive footage, celebrity interviews with fellow stars such as Missy Elliot, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Ciara, and many others, and home videos. This collection of information and celebration is sure you have any Janet Jackson fan excited for the, "Good times we'll share again!"

The documentary comes from Lifetime and A&E. On January first, Lifetime tweeted out the incredibly enticing new trailer and announced, "Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for - night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c." Check out the trailer below!

✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for - night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

The trailer asks the thought-provoking question, "Who is Janet Jackson?" Already, just from this three-minute video, we are seeing her drive, her talent, and her quest for independence. A young Janet Jackson speaks from the heart in the video when she says, "I think I need to start being independent." Growing up in a family that was a powerhouse of talent under a strict father, her drive for this independence does not come as a surprise. Janet Jackson's personal life has really not been opened to the public until this upcoming documentary.

It will allow an exclusive look inside the inner workings of one of America's most famous families. A voiceover at the beginning of the trailer poses this same question. "You've been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?" Janet replies calmly, sitting in the back of a car, "It's just something that needs to be done." We can't wait to hear her tell her story.

The documentary comes out on January 28th on ET and Lifetime.