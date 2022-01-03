People around the world continue to pay tribute to Betty White after her passing on January 31st, 2021. The 99 year old was a comedic icon. She was a staple in the world of comedy for her over 80 year television career. She holds the record for the longest running career of any female entertainer. As the world mourns her death, many are trying to find ways to celebrate her life. Saturday Night Live re-aired the episode she hosted back in 2010.

This was the only time Betty White hosted although she also made a guest appearance on the 40th anniversary SNL episode. At 88 years old, White is the oldest host who has ever come across studio 8H. She took on the responsibility with such youthful vigor, you would have assumed she was 28. Watching this episode once again proved to us all that she remains to be the model of someone who lived their life with grace, talent and fun.



Betty has laughed as her titled as a legend. She once said in a CNN interview, "I just laugh. Have I got them fooled." She aged with the charisma and charm we all hope for. Her career continued until she passed. Continuing a career in acting until the age of 99 may have changed the people around her, but it never changed Betty White. She said to People Magazine back in 2013, "Best thing about being in your 90s is you're spoiled rotten. Everybody spoils you like mad, and they treat you with such respect because you're old. Little do they know, you haven't changed. You haven't changed in [the brain]. You're just 90 everyplace else."

Thank you Betty White for all of the joy you gave us.