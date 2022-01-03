Is Brian Laundrie alive?

The same question continues to linger despite the authorities confirming that Laundrie is already dead. The official autopsy of the skeletal remains found in a nature reserve in Florida reportedly matched the fugitive's dental records. The official autopsy report confirmed that the bones were those of him.

Although the report has been disclosed in public, some people still believe that he remains at large after killing Gabby Petito.

Most recently, an internet user shared a shocking photo of Laundrie alive and walking around an area.

Is Brian Laundrie STILL Alive?

A user shared a photo of a man walking in a parking lot whose features seemingly resemble Laundrie.

"Just wanted to let everyone know I saw Brian Laundrie today. That's all," the user wrote.

The man in the photo was also bald, like the fugitive. He also had a growing beard that looked similar to what Laundrie had.

Just wanted to let everyone know I saw Brian Laundrie today. That’s all pic.twitter.com/RHr0AvTIr3 — Emily Newman (@emmalee_13) December 31, 2021

However, several users quickly dismissed the claims and left comments on the section, saying it was not Laundrie.

"Thats not him, sorry. I want h8m found too...but this aint him. Look at his jaw and ears," one replied.

It was not the first time the public mistook someone for Laundrie. Last month, CCTV footage also went viral as it showed a man who looks like the fugitive running down the street. The same user even tagged retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, Brian Entin, and WFLA's anchor JB Biunno to ask for their help identifying the man.

"set amber alert for Brian Christopher Laundrie, 24yrs old, was seen running down the street where Rose Davis was after Medical Examiner found him deceased. #findbrianlaundrie," the caption said.

The image is similar to the camera of Sam Bass' deer captured in the wilderness in Florida where a man - who believed to be Gabby Petito's fiancé - was out in the woods with a backpack for trekking.

The new false alarms came after Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, had been accused of killing Petito and their son to acquire their bank account funds. It was also claimed that it was the parents who used the YouTuber's card from August 30 to September 1.

Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt as no new update has been publicized.

