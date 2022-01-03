Johnny Depp constantly shows commendable treatment toward all living things - including animals.

Depp's career plummeted in the past years after his estranged wife posted an article on Washington Post, saying she "spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." In the article, Heard claimed she became a public figure who had been a victim of domestic violence, as well.

Although she did not name anyone, the public could tell she was targeting the "Pirates of the Caribbean" in the article. It eventually caused Depp to lose his roles and career in Hollywood as a whole, prompting him to file a defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Ahead of the trial, a video of Depp interacting with a dog went viral, and people who have seen it claimed how "pure" the actor has always been.

Is Johnny Depp Innocent?

On Twitter, a user re-uploaded a video of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star where the actor showed heartfelt affection toward a dog that went viral.

"The affection that Johnny Depp showed a dog he just met just melts my heart. The dog is completely at ease & shows lots of affection in return!... They always say u can tell by the way a person treats an animal, how they are with humans," the user captioned the post.

Meanwhile, a stuntman from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" set replied and revealed that the actor was also kind to them since the first movie came out.

The affection that Johnny Depp showed a dog he just met just melts my heart. The dog is completely at ease & shows lots of affection in return!...



"May I take him" - Johnny Depp



"I always love it when people are righteously vindicated like Johnny is now. It makes me feel like justice does exist, and popular opinion matters," another wrote.

Although his fans know how caring and sympathetic he has always been, Heard once tried turning the tables again during the trial of the actor against News Group Newspapers.

In July, Depp was questioned whether he truly threatened to kill Heard's dogs, teacup Yorkshire terriers, Pistol, and Boo, saying he would put them inside the microwave. According to the actor, it was a "running joke," and the Heard family created that.

"I wasn't the inventor of that joke. I wasn't the only one who brought things like that up," Depp explained. He also strongly denied dangling Pistol out of a car window.

This year, the truth will be revealed during Depp's defamation trial against Heard.

