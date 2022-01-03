Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.

Initially, the Duke of York's representatives filed a motion to dismiss the case in October as the lawsuit actually violates the terms Giuffre and Epstein made. The settlement agreement reportedly had Giuffre agree to a general release of claims against anyone - including Prince Andrew.

On Monday, the public finally learned the clauses of the settlement and how much she agreed to receive to secure the effectiveness of the agreement.

CNN reported that the document serves to "remise, release, acquit, satisfy and forever discharge any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant." The document, however, did not list any names.



It was filed alongside two other documents - a Stipulation of Dismissal and a complaint from Epstein. The settlement is the only document that has since been unsealed as of the writing.

A news outlet also quoted that Epstein paid Giuffre a total of $500,000 in 2009.

Settlement Plays HUGE Role in Prince Andrew's Legal Battle

As stated in the October motion filed by the royal prince, the settlement shall block her from suing him. His lawyers argued that the clause in the 2009 settlement covers him.

In addition, the representatives said she got more aside from the $500,000 settlement from Epstein. Giuffre reportedly earned more money from all potential defendants in exchange for their full release.

READ ALSO: Jody' Babydol' Gibson Found Dead At Home: Was Foul Play Involved?

However, Giuffre's attorney David Boies has since slammed the new development and stated that the settlement is irrelevant to the claim she filed against Prince Andrew.

"He could not have been a 'potential defendant' in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein both because he was not subject to jurisdiction in Florida and because the Florida case involved federal claims to which he was not a part," he said.

Boise added that both parties made it clear that Prince Andrew was not covered by it.

As of the writing, Prince Andrew and his team have yet to comment on the news.

READ MORE: Jay Weaver Terrible Cause of Death Revealed: Big Daddy Weave Bassist Extremely Suffered At 42 Before Passing