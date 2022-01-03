Jody "Babydol" Gibson, an infamous madam in Hollywood, was found dead. She was 64.

Law enforcement sources first confirmed the tragic fate of Gibson, telling a news outlet that the authorities received a call on Sunday from one of her family members. Police then responded to her home in Yucca Valley around 11 a.m., where they found her unresponsive.

She was later on pronounced dead on the scene. It remains unknown whether the authorities would investigate her death. But early findings suggested that Gibson died in her sleep. No foul play is seemingly involved and suspected.

Meanwhile, Gibson's husband of 12 years, Erik Markel, confirmed his wife's death. However, unlike what the authorities said, he said that Gibson's untimely death is a mystery since she was healthy and was not battling any known illnesses.

But Markel did note that the infamous madam suffered dramatic weight loss in the past months, facing a drop to 87 pounds.

In addition, he believes that Gibson died due to exhaustion as they were currently in the middle of a lawsuit involving the sale of their home.

Jody Gibson's Dark Life Explored

For years, he had been known as the "Hollywood Madam" for operating one of the largest prostitution networks between the 1980s and 1990s.

She previously served prison time in the early 2000s when she was convicted of felony pimping in Los Angeles. At that time, the prosecutors had already pressed her for running the escort service for decades. It had been revealed that over 300 women worked for her.



Gibson initially received a three-year prison sentence. However, the subsequent trial caused her to serve only two years of which.

The madam even caught more attention as her black book revealed big names who became her clients - including icons and notable people in the sports, politics, and entertainment industries like Bruce Willis, Steve Jones, and Ben Barnes. But the three individuals have since denied any association with Gibson and her business.

Despite having an infamous business, she managed to score stardom through music and a modeling career. She also had several appearances in flicks and shows, including "Evil Laugh," "The Playboy Morning Show," "Up All Night." On top of these, she made several guesting on "Larry King Live."

