Reports revealed that David Koechner spent New Year's Eve in jail after being caught for a suspected DUI and hit and run in California.

The actor known for portraying Todd Packer on NBC's "The Office" was arrested at 3 pm on Friday and was booked at Ventura County Jail at 5:15 pm, according to the records obtained by TMZ.

New updates were shared regarding the arrest from the law enforcement, saying that the star blew two tires before he was pulled over.

The 59-year-old was said to be facing the courts on March 30 in Ventura, California.

What Happened?

The law enforcers told the publisher that they received a call for "an erratic driver," who allegedly ran into a street sign with his vehicle while drunk.

Upon the patrols' arrival to his arrest, the "Anchorman" star went through a field sobriety test for which he failed, resulting in a .13 BAC blew in the field and then a .12 once back at the station. His vehicle was, later on, towed.

Per online records, he was released early the following day. They even described that the actor looked "pissed" for the custody after they were able to get his mug shot.

'ANCHORMAN' STAR DAVID KOECHNER PISSED OFF MUG SHOT

After DUI, Hit & Run Arrest.



WHAMMY! pic.twitter.com/l84dOIKmcL — Jari the Hutt (@kurri_jari) January 3, 2022



Recently, the actor was seen Sunday, January 2, looking "carefree and pretty chill," after he had freshly gotten out of the bars.

Based on the publisher, this case seemed to be his first time facing DUI charges, and he hadn't encountered any law altercations before the current arrest.

READ ALSO: Did Kendall Jenner Propose to Boyfriend Devin Booker? Netizens Speculate Couple Recently Got Engaged Because of THIS Post

Tour In Danger?

According to Page Six, Koechner was preparing for his upcoming comedy tour, which is believed to be starting on January 6 in Rochester, New York. Based on his official website, he has 11 stops on tour and will conclude on May 21 in Tulsa, Okla.

It is also unclear whether this would affect his tour in any way following the arrest. The source also mentioned that the former "Saturday Night Live" cast divorced his wife Leigh in January 2020 after being together for 22 years of marriage. The two also share five children named Charlie, Margot, Sergent, Audrey, and Eve.

READ MORE: Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya On Good Terms with Joe Coleman? 'The Bachelorette' Finalists Surprises Fans With Unexpected Reunion