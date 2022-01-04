Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood for his acting skills and masculine personality. However, one recent report claims that the "Remember the Titans" star's fans are worried about his face "collapsing"; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, Washington's face is changing rapidly because of an alleged botched plastic surgery.

Instead of enhancing his features, his face reportedly ended up "paying the price." Although his face appears slimmer than before, the right side has a "small crater" hole due to the cosmetic procedures he got.

The magazine consulted a plastic surgeon about the actor's face, saying the hole in his face appears to be "an oddly placed dimple." They also mentioned that the "depression" around his cheek is not seen in his previous photos.

Liposuction is reportedly the culprit behind his deteriorating face.

"One of the risks is scarring down to the deeper structures of the face like the muscles and the fat, there ends up being no padding between the skin and the muscles and bone," the surgeon explained.

The Truth Behind Denzel Washington's Face

Suggest debunked the claims after the report was published by pointing out the inconsistencies of the magazine's story.

The outlet mentioned that the report was an "overreaction" because of Washington's drastic change. The actor's facial features indeed changed over the course of 20 years, but it's normal because he's aging.

In addition, there is no confirmation from the actor's camp whether he underwent plastic surgery or not, and the report is mere speculation.

Furthermore, the doctor who analyzed Washington's face never treated him personally.

How's Denzel Washington Nowadays?

The actor recently walked along with Michael B. Jordan in the premiere night of "A Journal For Jordan."

The event was held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Aside from the two A-list stars, they were joined by Chante Adams and more.

Washington also starred in a recent adaptation film of Shakespeare's "Macbeth," and he's been getting positive reviews for his role as the Scottish general among King Duncan's army.

The movie was released in theaters during Christmas day and will be available for streaming through Apple TV+ starting this January 14.

