Keanu Reeves has always been a star on the big screen but that's about to change.

The Matrix actor is reportedly in talks with Hulu to star in a big-budget series about the Chicago World's Fair in 1893, according to Deadline. Based on the 2003 book The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson, the show will tell the story of two men whose lives were forever linked by that world's fair: Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome doctor who secretly fashioned a "Murder Castle" right on fairgrounds, where he would seduce and then torture and disfigure young women.

The adaptation had been in development at Paramount for nearly a decade since Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights and set it up as a film for Martin Scorsese to direct, but in 2019 Hulu stepped up and announced that they would make it into a series instead. The project has been in development there ever since, briefly stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series is to be headed by Sam Shaw, who created Castle Rock and Manhattan.

This would be Keanu Reeves' first foray into television. There is no word as of yet on which of the leading roles Reeves would play, but given his history of playing heroes he would most likely be the architect - there is no word yet as to who he would play opposite of, be it DiCaprio or someone else.

For right now, fans of Reeves' can see him in The Matrix: Resurrections in theaters; and on May 27, you can see him in John Wick: Chapter 4.