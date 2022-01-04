There have been speculations regarding Sandra Bullock going through a hard time with boyfriend Bryan Randall, for which the public hasn't seen.

One report believes that despite the "Unforgivable" actress had been "singing her boyfriend's praises in public," she was frustrated that their relationship would never step to the next level. OK! Magazine via Suggest reported that the longtime couple is not as sweet as the actress would respond in recent interviews.

Apparently, the two have hit a "rough spot" over Randall opposing to question her about getting married, as the publisher insisted.

No Marriage And Social Life?

Bullock and Randall had been dating since 2016, yet, a source from the outlet revealed that the 55-year-old photographer "keeps trotting out that old cliche" that "they don't need" to go through a wedding ceremony and sign papers to be happy.

Meanwhile, "The Proposal" star preferred "to make things official for the longest time," making the couple cause tension in their relationship.

Aside from the marriage that the actress wanted, she seemed to have another reason why she is frustrated with her longtime partner. And it is their "nonexistent" social life, as per the source. As they would describe, the couple would only spend their evenings at home along with Bullock's two kids, Louis and Laila.

The boyfriend and girlfriend allegedly have to go through sorting their date nights as their likings clash, knowing that Bullock wants "more date nights and get-togethers with A-list pals" while, on the other hand, Randall has a "shy and aloof nature."

"Bryan always finds an excuse, which is causing some friction," the insider leaked, adding, "A trip to Craig's is his worst nightmare." The source left their last remarks admitting that despite Bullock wanting the world to see that she is happy with her relationship, she "can't help but think that Bryan's getting a little lazy in the relationship."

READ ALSO: John Goodman Haunted by His Addiction? Actor Believed to Have Short Time Left to Live Despite Busy Schedule [Report]

Are These True?

Sandra Bullock may have confirmed herself back last December that she doesn't need to be married to prove their commitment to each other. During an interview with the Red Table Talk, the Oscar award winner admitted that she is still happy with her current relationship status.

Also, in the same episode, she was able to talk about her life status and co-parenting her adopted children.



READ MORE: 'RHOA' Porsha Williams Physical Altercation Caught on Camera With Ex-Fiance: Dennis McKinley a Sexual Harasser?