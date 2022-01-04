Speculations believe that John Goodman's health is declining, and that is because of his "drug-fueled past" that is haunting him.

According to a report from National Enquirer via Suggest, the "Roseanne" actor is hustling through his busy schedules because he is worried that his days to live are getting shorter. A source told the outlet that he's "convinced the damage from his debauched past of alcohol and cocaine abuse will catch up to him" soon.

Based on the source, the doctors were said to have informed him of the risks while going back to his old habits of getting addicted. A friend of Goodman said, "Doctors have told him after so many years of boozing, the damage to his liver is hard to calculate, but he could develop a fatty liver or cirrhosis of the liver from all that drinking he did."

What The Doctor Said?

Meanwhile, a separate doctor spoke regarding his health situation, and the actor should be worried about the issue despite allegedly getting a lap-band surgery in 2016. And as the doctor said, "Once the band is removed, he'll have to eat like a bird to avoid putting all the weight back on."

"Obesity is a massive cause of prostate cancer, asthma, stroke, diabetes, and heart failure. If he had any of those when he was fat, he's still at risk!," the doctor added.

A snitch pal then commented on Goodman's health, saying, "He thinks he's a ticking time bomb and that he will have to pay for his boozing and gluttony any day," despite his attempts to stay healthy.

"John goes to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting nearly every single morning," a different friend supported. "And when he's on set, he closes his eyes when he walks past the food service tables. But he lives in fear the other shoe will drop and regrets he didn't get his act together earlier!"

His Secret?

John Goodman has always been open with his health and the secret behind his weight loss. And he even proudly showed his physique during the recent red carpet of Tubi's "The Freak Brothers" premiere at Fred Segal in December 2021.

Page Six reported that he has been going through a healthy lifestyle since his transformation in 2007, where he even lost around 400 pounds.

He revealed back in 2017, "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits."

"This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore," the 69-year-old added.

As of writing, no reports can say that the actor has his health declining. In fact, he even survived 2021 and entered 2022.

