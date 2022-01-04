Porsha Williams has gone mad at her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, while the cameras rolled on her show "Posha Family Matters."

Apparently, according to Daily Mail, the tv personality went through a heated discussion during their blended family trip in Mexico, recalling an earlier conversation about McKinley cheating on her during their relationship.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" couple separated in 2019, and the two even decided to make their relationship work during quarantine. However, the businessman admitted that he cheated on Williams while pregnant with their now two-year-old daughter.

The Altercation

In a restaurant during their trip, McKinley clashed with his former team member and ex's cousin, Storm. He revealed that the cousin only quit her job and "did not threaten her." In the said conversation, Williams' new fiance, Simon Guobadia, stepped in when they were arguing and stood between the exes as he attempted to leave the restaurant.

Porsha attacks Dennis and his mother #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/njmgZmrJU1 — The Sour Talk (@thesourtalk) January 3, 2022



McKinley told Williams, "You asked me to come here." The cousin responded, "And you're still here four days later."

"Storm, shut your a** up," he replied. "Let's go," Guobadia said as he attempted to help the 45-year-old leave the restaurant. "We'll deal with this another day. Okay?"

Soon after, the whole table went into chaos with "hands flying in the air" that security guards even attempted to stop the fight.

Fans were left with a cliff-hanger on the show's recent episode before the fight was resolved.

Sexual Harassment Accusations

Right after the episode, Storm went on Twitter to tell her experience with Dennis McKinley, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Storm said in a now-deleted tweet, "Dennis is pedophile . I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexual harassed me the enter time I worked in his establishments . I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages."

She also added, "Nobody want his fat a- #PorshasFamilyMatters."

William's cousin also said to have attached photos, stating, "Dennis physical assaulted me in Mexico . I've been silent long enough. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown a- 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico . I'm sick of it! #PorshasFamilyMatters."

