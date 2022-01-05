One of the suspects behind the disturbing killing of Young Dolph has been finally identified.

Law enforcement revealed the identity of a man wanted for murdering the Memphis rapper in November.

As reported by Fox 13, the US Marshals Service announced that a 23-year-old man named Justin Johnson was the one who had shot Young Dolph to death. They are currently working with Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on the case.

The US Marshals added that Johnson is now wanted for first-degree murder over the rapper's death. As the suspect remains at large, the law enforcement agencies now offer a combined reward of $15,000 in exchange for any information that could lead to arrest.

With that, the young suspect has also been added to the TBI's Most Wanted list.

While searching for the fugitive, the US Marshals shared information so the public could identify him. Johnson reportedly stands 5'8 and weighs around 190. He also has the name "Jaiya" tattooed on his right arm.



He also appears to be a local rapper whose stage name is StraightDrop. A news outlet revealed that he has several pictures of him online where he flaunted his clothes, cars, and money.

The CCTV camera actually showed two armed people, but the authorities are yet to identify the second man.

Young Dolph's Death Revisited

The Memphis Police department first shared photos of the suspects who fired guns from the parking lot of the Makeda's Butter Cookies.

One suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a blue hoodie, while the other was also in gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a black baseball cap. They both arrived on the scene through a white Mercedes.

The department reportedly received a call about a shooting incident at 2370 airways Boulevard. They arrived on the scene with an unresponsive male victim lying on the floor. They later identified him as Young Dolph and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Following the killing of the rapper, a post claimed that the police found the car of the suspects around the Orange Mound. However, Memphis police spokesperson Sgt. Louis Brownlee refused to confirm whether it truly belonged to the suspects.

"I understand social media is buzzing, however, nothing additional is available at this time. Once additional info is available to share, trust and believe that we will get that information to you," he said.

