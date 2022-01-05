George Floyd's 4-year-old niece suffered from a gunshot during New Year's Day.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Floyd's niece, Arianna, was sleeping when the yet-to-be-identified suspects fired shots into their family's apartment.

ABC13 detailed that Arianna was in her bed around 3:00 a.m. when someone fired numerous shots into the family's apartment, where four adults and two children reside. Floyd's sister, Zsa Zsa, reportedly went over to the house for a sleepover after celebrating the new year.

"Someone targeted the house. I'm not sure if they hit the right house, or what was going on - because my family, we don't do enemies. Somebody shot it up maybe five, six times. And they hit her. The bullet hit her," Floyd's another sister, LaTonya Floyd, said, as quoted by People.



No arrest has been made since the incident happened. They also have not announced the identities of the potential suspects.

The local police have not yet disclosed what motivated the suspected shooters to fire a gun. However, the family reportedly knows who carried out the shooting and that Arianna only happened to be the gunshot victim.

Floyds' Recall Horrifying New Year's Day Incident

Arianna's mother, Bianca, was reportedly in her bed at the time of the shooting. Her husband, Derek Delane, heard gunshots, prompting him to run into their daughter's room.

When they turned on the light, they saw the four-year-old standing and bleeding. She also said, "Daddy. I've been hit. I got hit!"

The news outlet confirmed that Arianna was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent emergency surgery after being struck in her torso.

Currently, she reportedly stays in the hospital and currently suffers from a punctured lung, liver, and three broken ribs.

"She's doing fantastic," LaTonya said. "She made it through the surgery. ... She's just a little girl, and she got shot in the stomach. Her liver and her lung are pierced, and three broken ribs. She's just a baby, but she made it through."

LaTonya then made a video call to Texas Children's Hospital and saw the little girl smile and wave at her.

The incident came years after Arianna's uncle, George Floyd, was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a store. He knelt on the back f his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, ultimately killing Floyd despite repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

