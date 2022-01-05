Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly deserves the guilty conviction in her federal sex trafficking trial, a juror said.

After the infamous trial involving Jeffrey Epstein's former lover, Maxwell, the British socialite was found guilty of five counts against her, leading her to face up to 65 years in prison.

A juror recently spoke out and commented how the verdict was the right one following the continuous damaging evidence presented.

Scotty David, one of the 12 jurors who convicted Maxwell, said that he thought Maxwell was innocent before hearing the damning allegations against her.

"After all I've learned, she's just as guilty as Epstein. I don't want to call her a monster, but a predator is the right word," he told The Daily Mail. "She knew what was happening. She knew what Epstein was doing and she allowed it to happen. She participated in getting these girls comfortable so that he could have his way with them."

David added that their victims were minors. Thus, what truly matters is what happened to them and not what incentivized the victims.

The juror revealed Maxwell reportedly wanted to testify, but she and her team eventually decided not to pursue her plans. This then caused the jury to see her as a predator even more.



If the socialite spoke for herself, it would have reportedly shown that she was a little more human than Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell Had The Chance to Defend Herself

In the same interview, David added that things would have been different if Maxwell had testified on the stand.

"Maybe if she gave her version of the story, who knows, maybe if she gave us a story of how she was manipulated. I don't know," Scotty continued, as quoted by Radar Online. "But then that would have been an admission I feel like of guilt."

Unfortunately, the court announced that she was guilty of five of six counts for trafficking teens who were abused by the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. The counts include a sex-trafficking charge with a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, one of the four women who testified, Annie Farmer, expressed her gratitude following the verdict. Per Farmer, she ultimately hopes that the development would finally bring solace to all Epstein and Maxwell's victims as it proved no one is above the law.

