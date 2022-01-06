A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season.

Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.

It was March 2021 when "The Voice" confirmed that Grande would take over Nick Jonas for the 21st season of the show. During that time, the "Thank U, Next" singer has made multiple of her fans surprised after announcing on a tweet, "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice !"

The show even finished with Team Clarkson's Girl Named Tom as the winner, becoming the first group ever to win the show.

No Help, Ariana?

However, an insider spilled on National Enquirer via Suggest, "Ariana has been a huge disappointment."

Though, the article insisted, as the informant from the source said, "She not only failed to make any difference to the ratings, she also failed to get anyone from her team into the finale! This isn't food for someone earning as much money as she does."

The magazine noted that there were a lot of expectations for the last season knowing Grande's power to her fans and the social media attention it gathered. Though, the show did not gain any for its ratings.

"She certainly wasn't the game-changer everyone hoped she would be," the insider continued.

But apparently, there are no hard feelings for the "thank u, next" singer, who only took the gig because she couldn't tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Now that Ariana can go back on the road, she won't be spinning around in a red chair again!"

Is It True?

The show has just recently finished last December 2021, and as of writing, no reports were made regarding the new season whether the "pov" singer will still be a coach for the show. She updated on her Instagram that the show had ended, saying, "Thank you so sincerely for having me."

"This was such an incredibly cherished experience. Every human that works so incredibly hard (quite literally nonstop) on this show has a permanent place in my heart," the singer added.



While it is said to be true that adding Grande did not boost much of its ratings, Suggest still believed that the show has lost viewers ever since its 20th season. But, their official YouTube channel has been garnering a million views on their videos.

