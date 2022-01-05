Josh Homme allegedly threatened to kill Brody Dalle's boyfriend- Gunner Foxx, who is now under court-ordered protection after the singer previously attempted to throw him over a balcony.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman reportedly began voicing out death threats to his ex-wife's partner way back in 2020 but only engaged in a physical altercation during a recent public encounter with the Foxx just this past Christmas Eve at a mall in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Homme had approached Dalle's beau while the latter was busy doing some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The report mentioned that the "No One Knows" star spotted Foxx inside an Apple Store and had gotten "all up in his face" with threats about killing him and challenging the other man into a fistfight. Apparently, Homme's exact words were, "I'm going to kill you, you f-cking p-ssy," while he aggressively pressed his chest against Foxx's body from behind.

Josh Homme Attacks Brody Dalle's Boyfriend

The article mentioned how the "Don't Mess With Me" starlet's boyfriend managed to get away from the celebrity but was again cornered after exiting the second-floor store. Homme then proceeded to viscously berate him, allegedly screaming, "I haven't seen my kids in three months and it's your f-cking fault!" and even threatened to kill him before attempting to throw him over the mall's railing.

Rolling Stones reported that Foxx submitted a petition for a temporary restraining order against the singer wherein he recounted the incident. He said, "[Homme] then attempted to use the momentum of his upper body combined with his grip on my arm to throw me over the rail. I could feel one of his fingernails digging sharply into my hands. [At] that moment I truly felt that he was going to throw me over the balcony to my death."

The victim had attached photo evidence of his injury in his sworn statement and also included a copy of the emergency protective order that a Ventura Police Department officer granted him the day of the attack.

Josh Homme to Face Victim in Court

The 48-year old musician had also petitioned for a civil harassment restraining order against his former wife's live-in partner. In the documents, he stated that Foxx was intentionally interfering with his relationship and custodial time with his children. The appeal was submitted in court last November 12, and a formal hearing to settle the case has been scheduled for February 2.



Brody Dalle had also shared her statement regarding the matter to the publication saying, "I have been really scared and worried for Gunner's safety since we started dating. He's been targeted in a trying way... No one should ever live every day worried about their safety or the safety of their loved ones. I cannot wait for the day that all of this is behind us."

