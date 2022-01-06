Ex-NFL defensive coordinator Greg Robinson has died. He was 70.

Denver Broncos' official Twitter account shared the heartbreaking news about Robinson's passing, saying they are saddened after losing the man who played a huge role in the team's success. The team's official website also paid tribute to him.

Meanwhile, his son Dominic confirmed to Syracuse Greg Robinson's cause of death, saying that his father succumbed following a long battle against Alzheimer's Disease. He did not disclose further details about the ex-NFL defensive coordinator's health issue.



"But I think if you look at the players he eventually recruited and the lives that he touched, in a lot of ways, I don't think he's been given enough credit. I think the wins and losses obscured some of that. He coached a lot of kids who went on to be successful, both in college and in the NFL," Dominic went on.

Following his death, NFL fans who saw his abilities and capabilities immediately sent him and his family heartfelt messages.

Honoring Greg Robinson Following His Death

On Twitter, NFL fans shared their own tributes to the late NFL defensive coordinator, describing him as a great man.

Head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels Mack Brown said, "It's a sad day with the passing of our good friend Greg Robinson. He was a great man and a great coach. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Rest easy, coach."

"Juli and I send our good thoughts and prayers to Greg Robinson's wife Laura, and their family. They did a lot of great work in our community when they lived here and we appreciated their friendship," Syracuse Men's Basketball coach Jim Boeheim added.

Robinson started his coaching career at the University of Pacific after playing for its college football team and Bakersfield College.

After serving 15 seasons as a college coach, he became a defensive line coach for the Jets. In 1994, he was promoted as defensive coordinator after Pete Carroll was promoted as head coach.

When the Broncos hired Mike Shanahan in 1995, the new head coach brought Robinson aboard to lead Denver's defense. The group became no. 1 in rushing defense, fourth in total defense, seventh in scoring defense, and fourth in interceptions the following year.

In the years thereafter, Robinson found success with the Broncos, especially at Super Bowl.

