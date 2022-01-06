New information has surfaced on the internet regarding Kim Seonho's return for acting this new year as an actor born in the year of the Tiger.

Many fans are still looking forward to the "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" lead actor after the rumored scandal that surrounded him in 2021 after the success of the show. Apparently, Kim will spend a year refusing all his schedule aside from the upcoming film "Sad Tropical" and focusing only on the movie.

A close source to Kim Seonho said that he would not be engaging in any other activities aside from the schedules of the said movie, which is currently in full swing this year. Apart from that, other new proposals for work were also allegedly being rejected by Kim and his agency.

The Future of Kim Sonho

As also said by the same source, the actor will also be refusing not only just for the rest of his acting offers. It seems like the actor would like to keep himself in "low key" as they said that he will cancel his current contract renewals he's representing from brands and also "politely" refused new advertising offers.

Overseas fan meetings, which had been in the middle of planning summer last year, are also being rejected as they have "decided to focus only on movies this year." As of now, no confirmation was released from Kim Seonho's talent agency, Salt Entertainment, regarding the news.

Numerous fans were shocked by the new information made by the source, which has made him top the spot on social media. One fan said, "Seeing the [latest] news about our Seon Ho makes me sad and happy at the same time. Take your time, our Kim Seon Ho [we're] not going anywhere and we will wait for you."

One more added, "I can imagine how traumatic it was, how everyone who loved him turned on him overnight. And people said so many hateful things. One of my few joys this whole pandemic was rooting for him and his career, but now my only wish is that he heals."

"Sad Tropical," is a new film directed by Park Hoonjung, who is known for making "New World" and "The Witch."

Despite being under hiatus, the 35-year-old star still has won two awards at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards, winning the RET Popularity Award for Male Actor and U+ Idol Live Popularity Award. He also topped the 2021 Shining Talent this year, as announced by Gallup Korea.



