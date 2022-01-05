Fans of the newly released series "Snowdrop" are in mourning after finding out that actress Kim Misoo "suddenly" passed away at the age of 29.

Her talent agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news on January 5, Wednesday, stating, "The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness."

"We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family's wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private."

"Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased," they concluded. As of writing, no cause of death was disclosed to the public. Due to Korean age calculations, her age of death has been varyingly reported as 30 or 31.

Kim Misoo's Filmography

According to Variety, Kim debuted in the acting industry in the 2018 short film "Lipstick Revolution." She, later on, appeared in multiple movies and TV series, including "Memories," "Kyungmi's World," and JTBC's "Human Luwak," all in 2019. In 2020, she also starred on tvN's "Hi Bye, Mama!" and KBS' "Into the Ring." Kim also participated in the Netflix drama "Hellbound" as Deacon Young-in of the New Truth.

She recently starred in JTBC and Drama House's "Snowdrop," portraying Yeo Jung-min Kim, a student activist sharing a dormitory with the show's female lead Young-ro, played by Blackpink's Jisoo. The show is currently being presented as a Disney Plus original worldwide.

Based on the publisher's explanation, "Snowdrop" is a "romantic melodrama" set in the 1987 pro-democracy movement. It initially sparked controversy in the country after its historical accuracy, songs, and depiction of North Koreans.

Sponsors of the show reportedly took back their support, and a petition was filed to South Korea's president earning over 300,000 signatures. This has negatively affected the shares of J Contentree and Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment, as per the source.

Fans and avid watchers left their own messages to Kim following her death.

One fan said, "it truly breaks my heart knowing this news. kim misoo did an amazing job portraying yeo jeongmin, and she's one of my favorite characters in snowdrop. my deepest condolences to all her family and friends. rest in peace, kim misoo. thank you so much for everything."

Another one said, "rest in peace kim misoo, you will always be missed, loved and remembered."

May her soul rest in peace.

