Mike Judge, creator and star of the popular MTV's Beavis and Butthead, is bringing back the dullard duo but not as you might think.

Judge teased the future of the popular high school slackers by posting a couple of early drawings of Beavis and Butthead as they would look nowadays. This comes with this announcement by Judge,

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.

The new film was announced back in February of 2021. It was also announced back in 2020 that the show would get a second revival on Comedy Central since 2011 when they aired new episodes of the show. Mike was quoted about the reboot back then saying,

It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.

The third go around was to have Beavis and Butthead settle down as adults who would be dealing with their Gen Z children.

The pair have not been in a movie since their first big screen appearance back in 1996 with the film Beavis and Butthead Do America, which brought in a box office gross of over $60 million dollars total worldwide.

With our present day fascination with all things nostalgic from generations past like Ghostbusters, The Matrix, and Space Jam, it only seems logical that a property as big as Beavis and Butthead would come back to the mainstream. It should be interesting to see what Mike Judge and his two adult counterparts will have in store for fans.