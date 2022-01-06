Jordyn Woods is certainly glowing up, which is quite noticeable amid Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama. Vindictive people would call it a silent revenge.

After Tristan Thompson kissed her at a party in February 2019, she was kicked out of the Kardashian/Jenner family's entourage and had her contract canceled by them.

As of now, Jordyn has not only moved on from the scandal, but she is also flourishing.

In a form-hugging jumpsuit, the 24-year-old actress, model, and influencer showed off her great physique in her most recent Instagram images.

"New year, best me," Jordyn captioned the photos on Instagram, including an accompanying heart emoji.

In a skintight black jumpsuit with transparent panels and studded details, the stunning model dazzled.

Jordyn stood in front of an indoor pool in an eye-catching ensemble to show off her curves.

Black and silver stilettos matched her sparkling silver Balenciaga purse.

Jordyn also posted an Instagram video of her getting dressed and a TikTok clip of her wearing the costume.

While listening to Kanye West's New Body with Nicki Minaj, she was humming along.

it's a sweet life for her indeed, while Khloe and Tristan brew in their own scandal.

Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloe Kardashian only a few days ago for his third public infidelity scandal, as well as admitting the paternity of another of his children, in her New Year's pictures and videos.

On Monday, Tristan revealed via Instagram stories that he and Maralee Nichols had a son, a boy, after receiving paternity test results.

Apart from this newborn son and three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, he also shares a five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan shared with his fans on Monday, "Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions." He added, "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

After a paternity test revealed Tristan Thompson fathered a kid outside of their relationship, Khloe's loving family has been by her side at a tough time in her life. Instead of responding to her estranged spouse, the 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to thank the Poosh blogger for the lovely present she received.

