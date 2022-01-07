Brian Laundrie's parents made the case viral after demanding the FBI to hand them the fugitive's notebook.

Previously, reports suggested that Chris and Roberta currently have Laundrie's notebook and are hiding it to conceal the truth about Gabby Petito's death. However, WFLA and News Nation Now correspondents recently confirmed that the notebook remains in FBI custody.

According to Brian Entin, the fugitive's parents are trying to take possession of it as they try to take over Laundrie's estate.

"Nichole Schmidt filed to obtain Gabby's belongings that are in the Laundrie home or in police custody. Rick Stafford and I are trying to work this out cordially," he quoted Bertolino.

However, new reports made the case suspicious as internet users questioned Chris and Roberta's real goal behind their desire to get the notebook.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Have Dark Plans?

The attorney for Chris and Roberta, Steve Bertolino, debunked the claims that the parents have been wanting to get the notebook to access his estate. The legal expert clarified that the notebook has nothing to do with their recent filing.

"The petition is simply to administer his estate, which is primarily the bank account," Bertolino told Fox News Digital. "The return of property by law enforcement is separate."



Despite the explanation, some users found the move suspicious that they posted theories again online.

One said, "Brian Laundrie's parents ask FBI to hand over notebook found near his remains. F his parents. They are accomplices."

READ ALSO: Prince William, Kate Middleton Mourn After Losing Most Important Aide; Share Sadness 'To See Him Go'

"#brianlaundrie His parents don't own that notebook, therefore, don't allow them to get it. Simple," another added.

While people are arguing over the notebook, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said the public may be disappointed once the investigators announce what they found inside as he does not expect anything helpful inside of it.

Per the former legal expert, the notebook's contents are implausible to be legible if it was underwater for weeks. In comparison, Laundrie's body only got nothing but skeletal remains. Thus, Rahmani said the human body could actually withstand water and wildlife more than paper.

Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente, who is not connected to the case, also confirmed to CNN that the notebook was wet when it was found.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Replacing Brad Pitt After 6 Years? Actress Only Wants to Date Because of THIS