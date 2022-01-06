Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking for a man "to have fun with" years after ending things with Brad Pitt.

The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" pair broke the magic when the two agreed to divorce in 2016. At that time, Jolie said that she decided to file the document due to their irreconcilable differences.

While Pitt has been linked to numerous women since then, Jolie constantly focused herself on her children. But this time, the actress is reportedly up to mingle with a new man "for fun."

Angelina Jolie Searching For Love?

OK! Magazine assumed that the "Maleficent" star wants to date again since it has been six years since she became single again. Although she wants to go out again, she reportedly does not want anything serious yet.

"Angelina's still sexy and hot-blooded as ever. She considers herself a very sexual person. She wants someone to have fun with," the source said.

As of the writing, Jolie has not found the "perfect guy" yet. But she indeed found a prospect after meeting her dialect coach on "Salt." It has also been years since they last met, but Jolie believes they would still be attracted to each other once they try dating.

Aside from the dialect coach, Jolie previously sparked dating buzzes with Pitt's friend, Bradley Cooper, a rapper from Cambodia, praCH, and The Weeknd. However, these rumors have since been debunked.



While Jolie is indeed free to go out with someone again, her desire to meet someone for fun is reportedly not true. In fact, she has been saying that she is not rushing to fall in love again.

In addition, both Jolie and Pitt had been recently involved in another legal battle over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval. Previously, Angelina Jolie sold her share of the aforesaid vineyard. Though Pitt still has his 50 percent on the business, he expands it by doing more than making the Rose the place has always been known for.

In a report shared by People, it has been revealed that the actor is trying to become a recording studio executive while improving the famous studio standing on the grounds of the vineyard. Before revitalizing it, the owner of the vineyard, French jazz pianist Jacques Loussier, first built the recording studio.

But now, only Pitt plans to renovate and modernize it years after leaving it bare.

