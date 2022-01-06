Prince William and Kate Middleton lost one of their royal staff this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal aide, Jason Knauf, quit his role as the chief executive of the royal couple's Royal Foundation. He also announced his departure through LinkedIn, where he also sent a touching message to Prince William and Kate.

Knauf noted that, after working for seven years for the Cambridges, he would move to India to join his husband on his diplomatic posting. He added that having the chance to work as the communications secretary and foundation CEO became a privilege of his career.

"We've built powerful platforms like Heads Together, the Earthshot Prize, and the Centre for Early Childhood," he said, adding, "I've been so proud to support the unique, optimistic leadership of the Duke and Duchess during a period where we've confronted a pandemic, the climate crisis, a seismic shift in our attitudes to mental health, and so much more."

He also took his chance to thank all the partners he worked with and the supporters who stayed with them as they worked together on extraordinary things.

He ended his post by wishing everyone a happy and successful year ahead.

Prince William, Kate Braced Knauf's Departure

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Knauf's exit in 2020 through a message of gratitude to the royal staff.

"Since taking over as chief executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality. We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went on.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie Replacing Brad Pitt After 6 Years? Actress Only Wants to Date Because of THIS

Aside from working for Prince William and Kate, Knauf famously gave evidence against Meghan Markle as he previously handled private letters of the Duchess of Sussex to her family. At that time, Meghan sued Mail on Sunday and MailOnline for publishing parts of her letter for Thomas Markle.



Before sending the leader, Meghan asked for Knauf's advice. This led Associated Press to assume that he had co-written the letter. However, Knauf has since insisted that he warned her that the press might leak the letter.

However, the duchess said she could not remember those exchanges with Knauf and apologized for misleading the defendant and the court.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Prince William, Kate Suffer Big Time With Latest Shocking Snub: 'Completely Cut Ties!'