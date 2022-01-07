Is it true that Kim Cattrall will appear on "And Just Like That"?

The latest scandal surrounding Chris Noth, according to Woman's Day, has taken a toll on the whole team and crew.

According to a source, Sarah Jessica Parker is freaking out, and as one of the project's producers, she is battling tooth and nail to persuade her frenemy, Kim Cattrall, to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the spinoff of the successful TV program.

"They need a big name to come back that needs to be either Kim or John Corbett as Aidan. We're talking blank cheques."

The insider went on to say, "The success of the show is in the balance after this awful situation with Chris and regardless of how Sarah feels, they need her to go can in hand about it."

Cattrall had previously stated that she had no intentions to be a part of "And Just Like That," and that she and Parker had never been friends.

What Happened To Chris Noth?

Chris Noth was accused of sexual harassment only a few weeks ago after multiple women came forward with serious charges.

One of them even alleged that the veteran actor compelled her to visit his home and perform sexual activities on him.

Noth allegedly texted the victim, asking if she had a nice time during their encounter, according to the victim.

The actor, on the other hand, has rejected all of the charges, claiming that everything they did with the ladies was consensual.

Because of the controversy, Noth's agency has dismissed him, and his sequences on "And Just Like That" have been cut.

'Sex And The City' Women Release Their Statement

The timing of the scandal's revelation, on the other hand, has never been worse.

When additional episodes of "And Just Like That" were published on HBO Max, the ladies stepped forward.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a united statement expressing their shock and sympathy for the alleged victims who have come forward.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the statement reads.

"We support the women who have come forward and share their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

As for reports of Kim Cattrall joining "And Just Like That," it's best to take the information with a grain of salt.

