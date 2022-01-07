Matt Lauer is said to be preparing his revenge against those who wronged him.

The discredited "Today" presenter is said to be quietly waiting for the opportunity to release a bombshell tell-all, which is due this year.

After a coworker accused him of sexual assault, Lauer was sacked in 2017.

He's finally ready to speak his mind.

"Matt has kept his head down because he realized the time wasn't right," a source told OK magazine.

"Now that the dust has cleared, he believes there will be more sympathy for him."

"He will spare no truth about the individuals he thinks have wronged him," says the 64-year-old former TV anchor, who is dating PR executive Shamin Abas while divorcing long-time wife Annette Roque.

"She'll be worth a mention at least," the insider continued, referring to his former co-host Savannah Guthrie, who is immensely popular among viewers and powerful for him to tear down.

According to the source, Lauer may take a few shots at contentious interview guests like Tom Cruise.

Lauer is believed to be "picking his targets carefully" as he plots out the book.

"However, he feels he has little hope of making a comeback on television and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."

Matt Lauer Has No Friends Following Scandal?

Matt Lauer, who was ousted from "Today" four years ago, still appears to be coming to grips with his dismissal.

In another claim, an insider told OK that Lauer had lost a lot of friends.

"For a time, people would check in on him, but that has slowed to a degree."

According to another People magazine article, he now isolates himself and does not seek out to or connect with others, as a result of which he is losing many friends.

He also has no consistent income since being fired, so he lives a more low-key lifestyle.

"He didn't get paid a thing after he got dismissed from the 'Today' program," the person added.

"NBC stayed with it; he's supposedly sitting on mounds of cash, but he did have a lot of cash in real estate."

Matt Lauer was fired by NBC after a female NBC employee complained that he sexually assaulted her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia. Even after returning to New York, the harassment continued.

