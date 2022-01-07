"The boys are back!" (Don't you love when you get to easily quote High School Musical 3?)

The Amazon Prime series The Boys has officially announced their season three return. The popular show, staring Chase Crawford, Laz Alonzo, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, and serveral others, has revealed that the super show will be back on June 3, 2022.

The series follows, as according to the official description on IMDb, "A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers." This marvelously villainous show has been taking Amazon Prime by storm, and we are so excited to see what this next season has to offer!

The show is not only an entertaining watch for audiences around the world; it is also a fun testing of the acting limits for the performers.Gossip Girl alum Chase Crawford said in an interview with Esquire around the time that season two of the show was ready to premiere that he is very greatful for the acting expereiences that The Boys presented him with, as he is constantly eager for new challenges.

"I just want more swings at the bat...Whether that's comedy, or doing darker stuff. Hopefully, it opens up some different doors and avenues into other things. That's all you can hope for."

We are certain that this next season will be filled with even more adventures and challenges for all of the actors involved - and that they will triumph over them just as they did in the first two seasons.

The newest season of The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime on June 3rd.