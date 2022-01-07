Sidney Poitier, an Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94.

The office of Fred Mitchell, the Bahamas' minister of foreign affairs, confirmed the news to BBC and other news outlets. However, as of press time, details about his death - the cause, manner, and where he passed away - remain unknown.

His death still shocked many fans and left them heartbroken, especially since he made massive contributions in Hollywood both as an actor and activist.

As the first Black actor to ever win the Oscars' Best Actor award, Poitier ensured that there would not be color barriers in the industry anymore. Aside from his Oscar-winning performance in "Lilies of the Field," he also starred in several legendary flicks, including "To Sir With Love," "In the Heat of the Night," and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

All three movies were released the same year, leaving more impressive works behind.

Aside from his Oscar-winning role, he got an Oscar nomination prior to that with "The Defiant Ones." The actor broke the racial barriers in Hollywood through the project.

In addition, Poitier dedicated his life as a civil rights activist. He served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007 before then-President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Sidney Poitier's Legacy As Actor and Life As Patriarch Revealed

Following his death, Hollywood stars and fans offered tribute to the late actor and thanked him for bringing glory and raising Black artists' flag.

Mark Ruffalo wrote, "Immediately dispelling the perverted, obscene, and misinformed notion of white supremacy in every beautifully human, artistic and dignified way = Sidney Poitier."

"Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans," former POTUS Barack Obama said.

READ ALSO: [REPORT] Jessica Chastain Suffers Head Injury While Filming 'The 355'

Meanwhile, Poitier - despite his busy schedules as an actor and activist - ensured that his married life would not be compromised.

Before his death, he shared a 46-year marriage with his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and he proudly talked about it multiple times.

"She would tell you that I'm a perfectionist to a degree and that I ask of others a certain kind of loyalty to and respect for relationships. My wife would say that, on occasion, I'm a little tough on the children," he told Oprah Winfrey for O, The Oprah Magazine's October 2000 issue.

READ MORE: Betty White Challenge Goes Viral: Late Comedic Icon's Fans To Launch Massive Dare on Her Supposed 100th Birthday