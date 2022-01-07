Betty White's legacy will be brighter than ever as her fans launched the "Betty White Challenge" ahead of her supposed 100th birthday.

White's fans did not have the happiest last day of 2021 and the first day of 2022 after the beloved actress died "peacefully in her sleep at her home" on New Year's Eve. Her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed her passing to People and debunked the claims that she died after getting her booster shot.

Although there has been false information surrounding her death, her fans did not let it outshine the star's life and contribution that they made the "Betty White Challenge" before her what-could-have-been 100th birthday.

On Save a Pet's official Instagram, it launched the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which urges fans to donate a small amount in the icon's name on her birthday.

"On Betty White's 100th birthday, January 17, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White's name. Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves," the image said.

The challenge will actually start on January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

Fans Shower Cause with Support

On Twitter, fans spread the challenge and try to reach as many people as possible. They also shared the charity of their choice where they would send donations to.

One said, "I'm going to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating to @AmericanHumane. For every 50 likes this tweet gets, I'll donate an additional $5, up to a maximum total gift of $50. #GoldenGirls #BettyWhite."

"We should have a Betty White Memorial Telethon. All the money would go to help animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries. #DonateInBettysName #BettyWhiteChallenge," another suggested.

White famously became a pioneering animal rights activist who enjoyed taking care of different animals. She also worked on saving endangered species by launching several programs and improving the conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Following the announcement, the president and CEO of American Humane told "Good Morning America" (via ABC News) that the organization already felt the surge of donations following White's passing.

In 2011, White published a book, "Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo," and opened up about her works with animal non-profits, proving her love toward animals.

