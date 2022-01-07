Jessica Chastain opened up about the horrifying head injury she suffered while filming her thriller film, "The 355."

On Wednesday, Chastain dropped by "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and unveiled details about the incident on the film's set. Per the actress, they were filming a fight scene at that time on a marble floor when the event happened.

"I actually had to go to the hospital. ... I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance," she told James Corden.

The 44-year-old star recalled how she heard a crack after hitting her head. Still, she took it lightly by saying that bumping her head could explain why she became the way she is today.

Everyone on the set reportedly stopped working as they looked at her with scared reactions. Her stunt double eventually came to her and checked if she was okay. Although the cast member is French and does not speak English that much, she assured she was okay as the actress sat on the floor.



"I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head," she added, as quoted by Yahoo Entertainment. "I did a couple more takes because I don't give up easy, and then I went to the hospital."

Jessica Chastain Reveals More About Film

Chastain did not detail what type of stunt she was doing. However, she had to do most of her stunts due to "The 365" low budget.

According to the actress, she was forced to do most scenes. Thus, the incident she suffered also made her co-stars worried.

Per Penelope Cruz, she was shocked upon seeing Chastain's head-banging disaster, revealing it was not the first accident she faced on set.

Previously, Cruz and Chastain revealed to an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that Cruz told her co-star to visit the hospital again.

"We convinced you to go to the hospital, because she didn't want to go," Cruz said, as quoted by New York Post. "She wanted to keep going. I was like, 'You're going to the hospital!' "

