After only one week of supposed "dating," Kanye West and Julia Fox's budding relationship has gone viral.

On Thursday, when rising actress Julia penned a blog piece for Interview Magazine about their second date entitled 'date night,' the puzzling new pair were mercilessly ridiculed on Twitter.

The 31-year-old actress recalled the 44-year-old Grammy winner's kindness and "fun energy" in the said blog.

As a result, many questioned why the Uncut Gems star would go public with their week-long affair, given the short period of time they had been together.

"About last night," Interview Magazine's office account tweeted, adding: "Ye and Julia Fox give us the tea."

Some people responded to the tweet by joking that it had only been "seven days," causing a rush of reactions.

Another mocked Julia Fox by writing, "So she's only known him long enough for 2 paragraphs. Get it Pretty Woman."

Some believe that this proves Kanye West is doing his all to make his ex KIm. Kardashian jealous and for them, it is quite pathetic.

"The Julia Fox/Kanye West article is the most hilariously pathetic attempt to make Kim Kardashian jealous I can't even believe it's real," one wrote.

The "Kanye West/Julia Fox PR stunt is so terrible," one Twitter user said.

i’m losing my mind at julia fox describing her and kanye’s second date pic.twitter.com/MkpbJG2qtB — bethany (@fiImgal) January 7, 2022

Many photos were also included in the piece, including the many kisses Kanye and Julia exchanged and the hotel room full of clothes he had surprised her with.

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," Fox wrote, like a giddy teen.

The "Uncut Gems" star even detailed how thoughtful Kanye was. "Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants," she wrote.

