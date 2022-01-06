Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly speechless by how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave them cold shoulders ahead of their US trip.

With the continuous success of Prince William's environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, he and the Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly bring its second ceremony to the US this year. They announced the upcoming plan through an interview with People.

"This is just the start. I'm thrilled that in 2022, The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism and action," Prince William added.

However, the Cambridges are reportedly afraid Prince Harry and Meghan would sabotage their US trip as the duo gave him cold-shoulders following the announcement.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT Letting Cambridges Outshine Them

OK! Magazine revealed that Prince William and Kate planned to have an extended vacation in the US. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly urged the reserve to the throne to have his much-needed break before hailing him as the next king.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would reportedly start their trip in New York City before heading West Coast. They also want to stay at a rented mansion in Beverly Hills to ensure their safety throughout their stay.

However, they felt heartbroken before the tour as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly do not have any plans to meet them.

"Harry and Meghan constantly rub shoulders with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and are frequent guests of Ellen DeGeneres, and they wouldn't want William and Kate to steal their thunder," a source said.

But aside from Prince William and Kate, their children also reportedly want to meet their cousins in America. While they already explained that the reunion might happen soon, the couple does not want them to keep their hopes up.

Sussexes Worsen Rift with Cambridges?

The trip may not happen at all due to the COVID-19 cases' surge and the existence of the new variant, Omicron. With that, it is implausible that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would risk their health by jetting to the US.

It is also impossible for a news outlet to share a comment that Prince Harry and Meghan never made. The sources' statement sounds rude, as both parties surely have remaining respect toward each other.

Thus, it is safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan have no problems seeing Prince William and Kate expand their network in the US.

