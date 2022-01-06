Rey Fenix seemingly suffered from a horrible injury in the final minutes of his fight against Luchasaurus during the AEW Dynamite's main event.

On Twitter, several videos showed the horrifying moment where Fenix seemingly got his bones broken after Luschasaurus put him on a table at ringside. His arm appeared to have been cracked in half before asking a doctor to help him.

The match still continued while the doctor checked on the wrestler. People assumed for worst as he was eventually taken away from the ring to receive further medical treatment.

Viewers who saw the event shared their thoughts online, saying that Fenix's arm indeed snapped in half.

One said, "Oh yeah, that's broken! I was an Ortho nurse for years but you don't need to be a nurse to see his humorous is snapped, possibly in half. Yikes!"

"Dude I literally sad bro !! He's gonna be out for awhile," another wrote.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer both claimed that Fenix was rushed to the hospital due to the injury. However, the wrestler's status is seemingly less severe than expected.

Rey Fenix Injury: Did He Get Broken Bones?

Following the emergence of the claims, Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp shared a positive update regarding Fenix's injury.

On his Twitter page, he said that the wrestler only stayed at the hospital until the wee hours before getting discharged.

"Fenix was at the hospital until the wee hours last night, it was said originally everyone feared a break and surgery, but there was 'no fracture,'" he said.

The following day, Fenix himself shared a lengthy message to confirm that he did not suffer from any broken bones. Instead, he just had dislocated his elbow.

Fenix (as quoted by ComicBook) thanked his fans and supporters, who offered love and prayers following his health scare. He also expressed how much he loves the sport since it changed his life that "everything goes away" whenever he is in the ring.

"Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thank God, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. You still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis," he went on.

