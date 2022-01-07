Luca Guadagnino, the director of "Call Me By Your Name," has chosen Rooney Mara to portray Audrey Hepburn in a biopic.

According to a report in Deadline, Rooney, 36, would not only star in the film but also produce it.

Breakfast at Tiffany's and Roman Holiday were two of Audrey Hepburn's best-known films, but she also starred in many more.

When she was born in 1929, she was the daughter of a British diplomat and a Dutch baroness, both of whom instilled in her a sense of elegance and refinement.

Because of this, she was forced to use an assumed Dutch name when living under Nazi control in the Netherlands during World War II because she was afraid of being recognized as an Englishwoman.

Had we known the first six months of the war that we were going to be occupied for five years, we might all have shot ourselves," she revealed in archival footage included in the Netflix documentary Audrey. "We thought it would be over next week."

She recounted the horrors that her family underwent.

"My uncles were taken from their homes and shot. One brother was sent to Germany. The other one was always hidden." claimed Audrey, who performed dance recitals to earn money for the Dutch resistance and conveyed messages in her shoes.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] AEW Star Rey Fenix In EXTREME Pain Following Horrifying Match: Wrestler Left With Broken Bones?

The new biography of Audrey Hepburn, starring Rooney Mara as the late actress, has sparked a cool reaction from Hepburn's son.

Michael Mitnick, who co-wrote "The Giver," will also contribute to the scriptwriting process.

It has been reported that storyline information have not been released. Puck broke the news about the movie first.

"I was not aware of the project," Sean Hepburn Ferrer told Fox News Digital on Friday. "Rooney is a delight. Sounds like there is a lot of love there."

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Carol" were both nominated for an Academy Award for Mara's performance. This past summer, she co-starred in "Nightmare Alley," directed by Guillermo del Toro, with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, and Willem Dafoe. Her next project is Sarah Polley's "Women Talking," which stars Frances McDormand, Ben Whishaw, Claire Foy, and Jessie Buckley as a group of eight Mennonite women.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Prince William, Kate Suffer Big Time With Latest Shocking Snub: 'Completely Cut Ties!'