The Weeknd may have just confirmed his romance with actress Angelina Jolie following his new album "Dawn FM."

The rumors started as soon as the eighth track of his album, "Here We Go... Again" was released on Friday, January 7, seemingly addressing a mysterious relationship, which has linked to the A-list Hollywood celeb. His song goes, "My new girl, she's a movie star," adding of their sex life, "I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell."

"But I make her laugh / Swear it cures my depressing thoughts / 'Cause, baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I'd never fall / But here we go again," he added.

the weeknd & angelina jolie confirmed? bye pic.twitter.com/jViyTYfPDL — mai (@mainextdoors) January 7, 2022

The Weeknd-Jolie Sparks

No reports could confirm their current relationship status as of writing. In fact, the "Girl, Interrupted" star once dodged a question addressing the nature of their relationship during the Marvel "Eternals" promotions back in the fall. The two already became the talk of the town after they were photographed exiting Giorgio Baldi after going for a romantic dinner located in Los Angeles during the summer.

The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021



However, back then, a source told Page Six said that it could be business-related, saying, "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in." A week later, the rumors kept brewing after the "Maleficent" actress and the "Take My Breath" singer visited a private concert together. This has made fans convinced that they were an "item."

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande Removed From 'The Voice' After Finishing One Season? Singer Brought' Disappointment' After Becoming New Coach [REPORT]

Inspecting 'Dawn FM'

Numerous fans have also speculated more from The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye has released. An article even listed theories revolving around the "Blinding Lights" singer's involvement with other A-list stars.

One song, "I Heard You're Married," has opened doors to speculation that it is about Ariana Grande, following her marriage to Dalton Gomez. The insiders at Genius via the said article said that the line "You manifested this, but girl, I blame myself" could be a reference to Grande's song "positions" which is, "just like magic," touching on manifesting (in her case, "good karma").

Another tweet even said that The Weeknd was shading Selena Gomez in "Here We Go... Again," too. This has made multiple fans of the singers shocked.



READ MORE: Jason Derulo Out of Control in Las Vegas? Netizens Makes Fun of Singer for Attacking a Troll Who Had Mistaken Him for Usher