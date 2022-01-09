According to reports, Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts, may approach the Queen for financial assistance in settling her claims against her son, Prince Andrew.

This week, news broke that Prince Andrew and Ms Roberts may reach an out-of-court settlement to avoid a trial.

In the event that the Prince decides to pay off his accuser, the amount might reach £5 million, and the Queen would be expected to chip in, according to The Telegraph.

Since appointing a solicitor in February of last year, the monarch has been covering the Duke's legal expenses.

A catastrophic interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis on Newsnight prompted him to make the move.

Roberts, who now goes with her married surname Giuffre, alleges that the prince had intercourse with her three times after she was trafficked. There has been no change in Prince Andrew's denials of the charges. The royal family has also stayed decidedly silent almost all throughout.

The Queen's contributions so far had all come from the Duchy of Lancaster estate, which she owns outright.

The £17 million Swiss villa that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson purchased in 2014 is also being sold, and the proceeds might be used to further aid Andrew face this massive legal trouble.

Claims that Andrew is seeking to expedite the sale of his property were made yesterday, according to reports. After the Duke and Duchess of York reached a settlement in their legal dispute with Isabella de Rouvre, 74, the property is being placed up for sale.

Following the alleged delinquency of the final payment for the house on January 1, 2020, she claimed they owed her £6.6 million.

She brought the matter to the Swiss courts over the rental home, which features an indoor swimming pool and can be rented for up to £22,000 a week.

She agreed to discontinue her legal action when it appeared that her property was close to selling for $17.4 million.

Once the house is sold, the Yorks will be able to repay the loan.

The Yorks met Miss de Rouvre through their frequent use of the chalet by their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

According to reports, the royal couple purchased it as a 'long-term family investment' using a combination of a mortgage and private cash from the Queen.

It's widely assumed that after the sale, the duke will have no real estate holdings.

Insiders say a settlement is still an option if Judge Kaplan rules that Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit should proceed to trial in its entirety.

It was reported earlier in the week that a source had told the Daily Mail that the case was "clearly" one involving US attorneys and a US legal action.

Moreover, "in reality, 99 per cent of US civil litigations are settled out of court."

"A settlement would always be an option on the table, as that's where the vast majority end up. There is also the wider pressure and attritional impact to consider," the insider further said.

However, Buckingham Palace previously stated that it was a "ongoing legal case" and declined to comment.

A New York court this week heard arguments from Andrew's attorneys that Miss Roberts' civil deal with Epstein makes her case ineligible for a trial.

