After Shane O'Connor, her 17-year-old son, died, Sinéad O'Connor denounced the Irish state.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," the singer tweeted in the early hours of 8 January.

"May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," she added.

Two days before his death, Shane had been reported missing. Shane had been "on suicide watch" in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

While many grieved and mourned the loss with her, it was shocking that she suddenly went online again and started making see that not only was she devastated, she is also angry over her son's death.

On the evening of January 8th, O'Connor sent a new batch of tweets in which she attacked the Irish health service HSE, the child welfare agency Tusla, and the Irish government as a whole.

"26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives. I was informed by Gardai of my son's death and later I spoke with the GAL. No contact from Tusla is unacceptable," she wrote in her first tweet.

O'Connor later posted: "I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will."

"Now tusla want to discuss with me 'a media release' no doubt wishing to have me join in their efforts to make this death of my child seem like it wasn't at the hands of the Irish State," the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer accuses.

Other others used the words "evil" d "self-serving" to describe the Irish government, Tusla, and the HSE.

I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son. When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death. Magdalene Ireland never went away. Ask the youth. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

And any statement out of Tusla suggesting they a) did their best b) care or c) have deepest sympathies for anyone here but their lawyers, is a load of crap trap that has killed too many kids and it isn’t going to wash this time.

Too many kids are dying on Tusla’s watch. — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

The Independent strived to get Tusla's response.

An HSE representative told The Independent: "The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality."

