Demi Lovato has finished another stint in rehab.

Following their coming out as non-binary as they/them pronouns, the singer of "Dancing With the Devil" moved to Utah for therapy but is now back home and "doing well," according to a close friend.

Page Six learned exclusively of the news and reached out to Lovato's team, but no one responded.

After telling followers that "California sober" - drinking and using weed - was no longer working for them, Lovato returned to rehab.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," the former Disney star shared on their Instagram Story in early December. "Sober sober is the only way to be."

Later, to symbolize a "new start," Lovato published an image of herself with her hair chopped short, which observant followers surmised was taken at the recovery center.

When their elder sister, Dallas Lovato, posted a video of the two of them meeting with their younger sister, Madison De La Garza, on TikTok, speculation regarding Lovato's location grew even stronger.

"When you get exactly what you wished for on Christmas... your sister," Dallas, 33, wrote over the video, adding a red heart emoji.

"I tricked you, I'm sorry," Demi apologized to a sobbing Madison, 20, as they embraced one another.

In the wake of a near-fatal overdose in 2018, the "I Love Me" musician stated why they didn't want to be "completely sober."

I called [my recovery case manager, Charles Cook] and was like, 'Something's not right. I'm living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that's telling me if I slip up, I'm going to die,'" they shared with Glamour magazine.

It was revealed in their YouTube documentary series that the "Confident" vocalist overdosed on methamphetamines and heroin, and that they now had to have injections to avoid becoming high again.

At least for a few years it can't hurt me," she said of the Vivitrol injections, which stop the effects of opioids.

Since her 2018 overdose in which she had three strokes and a heart attack as a consequence of an opioid overdose, Lovato has stated that she has stopped using the opioids that caused the overdose.

"This kind of healing is not for everyone, she added. "A one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody," she said. "What I'm encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. "Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life."

