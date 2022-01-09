Dwayne Hickman, who famously appeared in the sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87.

Hickman's public relations head, Harlan Boll, first confirmed the saddening news to Variety, saying that the actor died on Sunday.

While Boll did not release further details about the actor's funeral and last days, he confirmed that Hickman died due to complications related to Parkinson's disease.

His family has not yet released an official statement regarding his passing, his fans who saw him bloom in the past decades remembered his works and sent wishes to his bereaved family.

One said, "When Sheila James came out as gay & was on one of the talk shows, the host read a letter from her Dobie Gillis co-star #DwayneHickman who praised her courage & gave full support. After the applause died down, Sheila said quietly through tears, "Zelda still loves Dobie." RIP Dobie."



"R.I.P. DWAYNE HICKMAN The star of one the most influential situation comedies of all time, and one of my favorites; THE MANY LOVES OF DOBIE GILLIS," another added.

Dwayne Hickman's Legacy

The Los Angles-native began his career at a very young age. He first appeared in "The Boy with The Green Hair" and "The Grapes of Wrath in the 1940s.

He scored more spotlight when he started focusing on the industry even more when he was a teenager, starring in "The Bob Cummings Show" for four years.

In 1959, he finally landed on the highlight of his career, "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," and appeared in all 148 episodes of the sitcom. While working in the industry, he also attended Loyola University and earned a degree in economics.

Although he found a new love, he continuously joined several films afterward, including "How to Stuff a Wild Bikini," "Cat Ballou," and "Ski Party."

Outside acting, he served as a network executive at CBS Television in the 1970s. He helmed several productions, like "Designing Women" and "Maude." He went on to star and produced the reunion feature "Bring Me the Head of Dobie Gillis."

He also excelled as an artist, releasing his designs of several houses and landscapes in the past years. He also released his book, "Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman" with the help of his wife, Carol Christensen.

