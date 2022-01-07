Is Angelina Jolie trying to hold Brad Pitt closer only because of his money?

It has been years since Jolie and Pitt ended things between them. But their connection is yet to fully conclude as the estranged couple has not finalized their divorce or custody battle.

A news outlet even suggested that the "Maleficent" star would not let him go fully as she wants to get her payback and her ex-husband's paycheck at the same time.

Angelina Jolie Only Wants Brad Pitt's Money?

According to the new issue of Globe Magazine, Jolie has been using the "Ad Astra" actor's money to spend recklessly on things their children want to buy. She also advises them not to look at the price tags anymore.

"She takes delight by telling them money's no object and to spend what they want at the stores then watching them rack up the bills before she sends the invoice directly to Brad. When they go out to lunch, Angie encourages the children to order whatever they want from the menu and not to look at the prices - because their dad's paying," a source told the magazine.

While the setup could hurt Pitt's financials, the actor reportedly allows his ex-wife to do so as it is the only way to connect with his kids. In addition, he reportedly convinces himself that he could still earn everything soon, but the chance to be with his children would be impossible without his financial support.

Is Angelina Jolie Truly Milking Brad Pitt?

As one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Jolie has no reason to rely on Pitt's finances at all. She also has no plans to get revenge on him as she is busy taking care of her kids.

Amid her divorce and custody battle, Jolie expressed her desire to see her family finally heal after years of legal showdowns. In an interview with The Guardian, she revealed that she has been wanting things to end so they could all move forward.

"It's not that I want to talk about anything really, because I just want my family to heal. And I want everyone to move forward - all of us, including their dad. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We'll always be a family," she went on.

