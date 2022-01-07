Ben Affleck might say "I do" again soon.

Affleck became a more grown-up man after his divorce from Jennifer Garner, and he revealed several shocking truths during his recent interview.

The "Justice League" star recently talked with Los Angeles Times, where he revealed the biggest changes in his life as he turns 50 this year.

According to Affleck, he does not care what people think about him anymore. In fact, he is "very content in his life" after going through personal issues and divorce. This, finally, hinted that Lopez provided that contentment - and he might truly be a good husband soon.

"The common thread I've found from the people I know who've turned 50 who are the happiest is that they've stopped worrying so much about what other people think," he shared.



His comment resonated with what he revealed in the December/January Issue of WSJ Magazine. According to the actor, his current priorities are his children and becoming a "good man, good person, and good husband."

Although he did not mention Lopez, he was obviously referring to her as she is currently the love of his life.

Ben Affleck Opened Up About Past Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

His statement then gave the nod to the past experience he had while dating Lopez. According to Affleck, he once consulted a therapist in 2003 or 2004 and received good advice.

At that time, Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement due to the overwhelming media attention they received.

"People were just writing vicious, awful, hateful stuff about me all the time and it really started to affect me," he said. "The therapist said, 'What I find about criticism is that if you can look at it honestly and take in what resonates with you, then the rest of it you can let go.'"

Since then, he reportedly got the confidence to overcome it. Although he stopped caring, he made an exception when he saw his kids growing older.

He shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. They called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Fortunately, things seem to be a little kinder to him. With that, he could finally marry Lopez whom he once planned to say "I do" with.

